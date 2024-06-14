Left Menu

IIJNM Discontinues Journalism Programmes Amid Financial Challenges

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has announced the termination of its journalism programmes due to insufficient applicant numbers and financial challenges. The decision was communicated via an email to prospective students for the 2024-25 academic year, offering refunds within 10 days.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:20 IST
IIJNM Discontinues Journalism Programmes Amid Financial Challenges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has decided to discontinue its journalism programmes after 24 years of excellence. The institute cited financial challenges and a significant drop in applicant numbers as the primary reasons for this decision.

An email sent to selected candidates for the 2024-25 academic year conveyed the news, offering refunds within 10 days. The management expressed regret, stating that they could not continue to operate under the current circumstances without incurring substantial financial losses.

Despite its long-standing reputation as a premier journalism school in India, IIJNM found it unsustainable to keep the program running. The sudden announcement comes well before the planned start date of July 22, 2024, highlighting the urgent nature of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024