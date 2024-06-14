IIJNM Discontinues Journalism Programmes Amid Financial Challenges

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) has decided to discontinue its journalism programmes after 24 years of excellence. The institute cited financial challenges and a significant drop in applicant numbers as the primary reasons for this decision.

An email sent to selected candidates for the 2024-25 academic year conveyed the news, offering refunds within 10 days. The management expressed regret, stating that they could not continue to operate under the current circumstances without incurring substantial financial losses.

Despite its long-standing reputation as a premier journalism school in India, IIJNM found it unsustainable to keep the program running. The sudden announcement comes well before the planned start date of July 22, 2024, highlighting the urgent nature of the situation.

