Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize After Political Turbulence

Euro zone bond yields showed minor increases on Monday following a tumultuous Friday characterized by political unrest. German 10-year bond yields, a benchmark for the euro zone, rose 2 basis points to 2.381%. Meanwhile, France's and Italy's 10-year bond yields experienced slight changes, reflecting a calmer market environment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:25 IST
Euro zone bond yields ticked slightly higher on Monday in calmer trading after a dramatic Friday in which political jitters sent German yields tumbling and pushed up the risk premium on French and Italian debt. German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.381%, after falling 26 bps last week.

France's 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at 3.152%, while Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 3.916%. The gap between French and German 10-year yields was at around 77 bps, while the Italian-German yield gap stood at 152 bps.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was 3 bps higher at 2.787%.

