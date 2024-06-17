Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize After Political Turbulence

Euro zone bond yields ticked slightly higher on Monday in calmer trading after a dramatic Friday in which political jitters sent German yields tumbling and pushed up the risk premium on French and Italian debt. German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.381%, after falling 26 bps last week.

France's 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at 3.152%, while Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 3.916%. The gap between French and German 10-year yields was at around 77 bps, while the Italian-German yield gap stood at 152 bps.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was 3 bps higher at 2.787%.

