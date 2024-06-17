Political Scientists Clash with NCERT Over Textbook Revisions

On Monday, political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar formally objected to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for attributing their names to newly revised textbooks. Despite their announced disassociation, the scholars criticized the works as politically biased and academically indefensible.

In their joint letter, Yadav and Palshikar threatened legal action if the textbooks, whose revisions they had previously condemned, are not withdrawn immediately. Both emphasized the moral and academic misrepresentation of retaining their names.

Controversy deepens as NCERT's recent textbook edition excludes references to significant political events, citing educational sensitivity. However, the academic advisors argue such omissions distort historical facts and mislead students.

