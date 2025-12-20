Left Menu

Find My Santa: Revolutionizing Festive Gifting with Technology

IGP introduces 'Find My Santa', a digital Secret Santa generator, simplifying the holiday gifting process. Launched before Christmas, it streamlines gift exchanges, replacing traditional methods with an efficient, digital approach. The feature enhances the Secret Santa experience, ensuring fairness, personalization, and convenience for users.

In a festive twist on traditional gifting, IGP, a global D2C gifting platform, has unveiled 'Find My Santa', a digital Secret Santa generator. This innovative tool promises to simplify and enhance the holiday gift exchange experience by offering a streamlined, digital process to navigate the usual holiday chaos.

Rolled out just in time for Christmas, 'Find My Santa' aims to replace the confusion and manual effort commonly associated with the holiday tradition. The feature allows users to create groups, automate pairings, and make personalized gifting a breeze, ensuring a more organized and joyful celebration.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO of IGP, emphasized the potential of technology to enhance traditional festivities. The tool not only brings simplicity and order to Secret Santa events but also strengthens IGP's place as a leader in the gifting ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

