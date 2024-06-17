Left Menu

Odisha CM: Collectors to Decide School Reopenings Based on Weather

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced that district collectors will decide on the reopening of schools post-summer vacation based on prevailing weather conditions. The IMD predicts varying weather patterns including heat, humidity, and potential heavy rainfall, influencing decisions in different districts.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:40 IST
Odisha CM: Collectors to Decide School Reopenings Based on Weather
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial update, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Monday that district collectors will determine the reopening date of schools following the summer vacation, taking into account the district-specific weather conditions. These officials will have the authority to declare holidays or modify class timings across public, private, and state-aided schools.

Initially scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, schools might have to wait longer, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts hot and humid weather persisting in some districts until June 19, with potential thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in certain areas on June 20 and 21.

Despite monsoon onset on June 8, its progress has been sluggish, resulting in heat waves in interior districts and muggy conditions along the coast. The IMD notes a substantial rainfall deficit, with only 36.6 mm received against an expected 91.4 mm. However, a slight temperature drop is expected within three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024