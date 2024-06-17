Odisha CM: Collectors to Decide School Reopenings Based on Weather

In a crucial update, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Monday that district collectors will determine the reopening date of schools following the summer vacation, taking into account the district-specific weather conditions. These officials will have the authority to declare holidays or modify class timings across public, private, and state-aided schools.

Initially scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, schools might have to wait longer, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts hot and humid weather persisting in some districts until June 19, with potential thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in certain areas on June 20 and 21.

Despite monsoon onset on June 8, its progress has been sluggish, resulting in heat waves in interior districts and muggy conditions along the coast. The IMD notes a substantial rainfall deficit, with only 36.6 mm received against an expected 91.4 mm. However, a slight temperature drop is expected within three days.

