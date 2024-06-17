Left Menu

Patna Schools Extend Closure Amid Severe Heatwave

The Patna district administration has extended the closure of schools up to class 8 until June 19 due to a severe heatwave. Temperatures in parts of Bihar have exceeded 44 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department predicts that the extreme heat conditions will persist for another two to three days.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:26 IST
The Patna district administration has extended the closure of schools for students up to class 8 until June 19 due to ongoing heatwave conditions in the state.

With temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in 10 locations on Monday, Bihar is experiencing extreme heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that these heatwave conditions will likely continue for another two to three days.

Patna District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok, in an order on Monday, announced that all government and private schools in the district would remain closed on June 18 and 19 for classes up to 8th grade. During this period, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to be present in the school/office to perform their duties. Some private schools in the state capital have already extended the summer vacation until June 22 due to the severe heat.

While Aurangabad recorded the highest temperature at 46.9 degrees Celsius, other regions such as Buxar, Dehri, Arwal, Bhojpur, Gaya, Bikramganj, Vaishali, Rajgir, and Nawada also reported temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

A senior official from the Bihar Disaster Management Department advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration.

