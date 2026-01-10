Greenland: Unlocking the Icy Treasure Trove

Greenland, the world's largest island, is emerging as a focal point for natural resources, holding critical raw materials like lithium and rare earth elements (REEs) essential for green technologies. The island's geological past has created substantial reserves of hydrocarbons and valuable minerals beneath its icy surface.

Recent studies indicate that Greenland's REE deposits might be significant on a global scale, potentially transforming the market for these elements crucial to the energy transition. However, exploration and extraction present substantial challenges due to Greenland's harsh climate and complex governance.

As global warming exposes more of Greenland's resources, the dilemma of exploiting these resources intensifies. Balancing environmental sustainability with resource extraction is critical as Greenland's thawing landscape offers economic opportunities amid escalating climate threats.