Tragic Collision: Speeding Audi Devastates Jaipur Street

A speeding luxury car caused a deadly accident in Jaipur, killing one and injuring 16 others. The vehicle crashed into roadside food stalls while allegedly racing another car. The driver, identified as Dinesh Rinwa, fled but one occupant was caught. Authorities are providing medical aid for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 10:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating incident in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony on Friday night, a speeding luxury car caused havoc when it ploughed into roadside food stalls, leaving one person dead and at least 16 injured, according to police reports.

The tragedy unfolded near Kharbas Circle when an Audi, reportedly racing another vehicle, lost control, hit a road divider, and crashed into the stalls. Around 50 individuals witnessed the chaos as the car barreled over more than 16 people and came to a violent stop against a tree.

The driver, identified as Dinesh Rinwa, escaped the scene along with companions, but one passenger was apprehended by onlookers. Authorities are focusing on ensuring immediate medical care to those injured, including four in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

