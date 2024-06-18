Veranda Learning Solutions Aims for Rs 600 Crore Revenue with Innovative Partnerships

Veranda Learning Solutions, a public listed EdTech company, has announced a bold revenue target of Rs 600 crore through extensive institutional partnerships. The company plans to train over three lakh students over the next five years.

Having partnered with over 350 reputed institutes such as Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and SRM Institute of Science, Veranda Learning Solutions is also working closely with various state Skill Development Corporations. This collaborative effort aims to align degree programs with industry-specific specializations and professional qualifications, thereby enhancing student employability.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Veranda Learning Solutions unveiled a new partnership through its subsidiary Veranda XL Learning Solutions with Coimbatore-based Sri Krishna Arts and Science College. This partnership will offer a BCom degree with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) accreditation.

Veranda Learning Solutions' Executive Director and Chairman, Suresh Kalpathi, highlighted the strategic importance of these partnerships. "We aim to integrate educational programmes with industry-relevant skills, ensuring students become productive immediately after graduation," he said.

Sri Krishna Institutions Chairperson, S Malarvizhi, emphasized the value of the partnership. "Our collaboration with Veranda reaffirms our dedication to offering comprehensive educational opportunities. The BCom with ACCA course underscores our commitment to academic excellence and innovation," she remarked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)