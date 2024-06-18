NIIT and UNICEF Partner to Empower 5,000 Young Women through Digital Literacy

In a significant move to promote digital literacy among young women, NIIT Foundation announced a partnership with UNICEF's YuWaah platform. The initiative aims to empower more than 5,000 women by offering digital literacy courses by the end of 2024.

Focusing particularly on women from tier II and III cities and marginalized communities, the courses will be delivered via UNICEF's Passport 2 Earning (P2E) portal. Currently, the P2E programme is expanding in three districts in Odisha and two in Jharkhand and boasts learners from all over India.

Sapna Moudgil, Director of NIIT Foundation, emphasized the growing need for digital and data literacy in today's world. Dhuwarakha Sriram, UNICEF's chief of YuWaah, echoed this sentiment by highlighting the importance of equipping underprivileged young women with relevant skills for workforce participation.

