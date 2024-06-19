NSUI President Demands CBI Inquiry into NEET Scam, Urges Ban on NTA

Varun Choudhary, president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), on Wednesday demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak and corruption surrounding the NEET UG 2024 examination, urging a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA). Addressing the media, Choudhary warned that the students union would 'gherao' the Parliament on June 24 if their demands are not met.

Choudhary claimed that he would enlist the support of INDIA block leaders to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrutinize the irregularities in the NEET exam within Parliament. He called for a high-level CBI inquiry overseen by retired Supreme Court judges. Additionally, he announced another nationwide protest by the Congress on June 21 regarding these issues.

Citing media reports, Choudhary pointed to instances of corruption and paper leaks in the MBBS qualifying exam in Bihar and Gujarat, which Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has denied. Choudhary alleged that the minister is trying to protect the NTA, undermining the future of 24 lakh NEET students. He demanded strict action against any NTA officers involved in the scandal.

An FIR has also been registered against NSUI All India Secretary Honey Bagga for protesting at Pradhan's residence recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)