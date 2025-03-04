NSUI Demands Resignation over Student's Suicidal Death
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested over the suicidal death of a Class-12 student from Kendrapara. They demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Majhi and Education Minister Gond, citing student safety concerns. The student's death followed alleged inappropriate frisking by a teacher.
- Country:
- India
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest on Tuesday, condemning the state leadership over the suicidal death of a Class-12 girl student from Kendrapara district.
Gathering at Master Canteen Square, the protesters called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Nityananda Gond, accusing the government of inaction and negligence.
The student's tragic death, following alleged inappropriate frisking by a teacher, has sparked intense criticism regarding campus safety and the government's delayed response. The NSUI vowed to escalate protests if justice is not served promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NSUI
- protest
- Kendrapara
- student
- suicidal
- Chief Minister
- resignation
- education
- safety
- frisking
ALSO READ
BJP Postpones Key Delhi Legislative Meeting, Eyes New Chief Minister
Petra Diamonds Leadership Shifts Amid CEO Resignation
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sidesteps Controversy Over Minister's Resignation
Resignation Wave Challenges New York Mayor Amidst Controversy
Turbulence Within: Trump's Administration Faces Legal Hurdles and Resignations