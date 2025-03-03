Students Demand Justice: Leftist Groups Rally Against West Bengal Education Minister

Leftist student groups, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), gathered on Monday to protest at Banga Bhavan against West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu.

The protest arose after Basu's convoy reportedly grazed students during a tense standoff at Jadavpur University on March 1. Students demanded his resignation, citing oppressive tactics under the current administration.

AISI President Abhigyan drew parallels with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, emphasizing that such repressive measures against democratic voices are unacceptable. The demonstration ended with calls for student union elections and greater discussion of student issues.

