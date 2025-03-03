Left Menu

Students Demand Justice: Leftist Groups Rally Against West Bengal Education Minister

Leftist student organizations, SFI and AISA, staged a protest demanding the resignation of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu. This follows an incident where students were injured by his convoy. Protesters criticized the TMC's handling of student dissent under Mamata Banerjee's rule, calling for democratic freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:21 IST
Students Demand Justice: Leftist Groups Rally Against West Bengal Education Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leftist student groups, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), gathered on Monday to protest at Banga Bhavan against West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu.

The protest arose after Basu's convoy reportedly grazed students during a tense standoff at Jadavpur University on March 1. Students demanded his resignation, citing oppressive tactics under the current administration.

AISI President Abhigyan drew parallels with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, emphasizing that such repressive measures against democratic voices are unacceptable. The demonstration ended with calls for student union elections and greater discussion of student issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025