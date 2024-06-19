ZPM Government to Reassess MNF's School Upgrade Decision

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, will reassess the prior Mizo National Front (MNF) administration's decision to upgrade 340 schools, stated Education Minister Vanlalthlana on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Vanlalthlana disclosed that the council of ministers decided on Tuesday to review the MNF's September decision to grant provisional ad hoc grants-in-aid and lump-sum grants-in-aid to 340 schools, many of which did not meet the necessary criteria.

The MNF had pledged to shoulder the financial responsibilities of salaries, including dearness and medical allowances, for 180 schools and provide provisional grants-in-aid to 52 schools, along with lump-sum grants-in-aid to 108 schools before last year's assembly elections. However, only 41 of the 180 schools, 42 of the 52 approved for provisional ad hoc grants-in-aid, and 60 of the 108 approved for lump-sum grants-in-aid satisfied the norms.

Vanlalthlana criticized the previous administration, claiming the decision was politically motivated to gain favor before the polls. He stressed that the decision needs revision as upgrading 340 schools without fulfilling the criteria would undermine existing regulations.

The government supports the elevation of schools considering the condition of teachers and community needs, but it must adhere to legal regulations, he added.

