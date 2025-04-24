Terror in Pahalgam: A Nation's Resolve Against Destabilization
Former Union minister Kalraj Mishra condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, attributing it to destabilizing forces. He pointed to Pakistan's ISI as a possible instigator. Mishra praised government resolve, citing Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to counterterrorism efforts.
Former Union minister Kalraj Mishra has condemned the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that its orchestrators aim to destabilize India. Mishra, speaking to PTI, highlighted the assailants' deliberate targeting of victims based on their identities.
Labeling Pakistan's ISI as the probable inspirator, Mishra urged for a forceful response. Confident in the Indian government's resolve, he referenced Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's statements promising a strong retaliation.
Mishra further acknowledged Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to eradicate terrorism and applauded the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as a strategic measure. The comments were made during his appearance at a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
