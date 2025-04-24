Rahul Gandhi Rushes to Kashmir After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

In light of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to visit Srinagar on Friday. Gandhi, who was on an official visit to the United States, returned to New Delhi early Thursday to address the crisis.

The attack has prompted swift responses from India's top leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cutting short trips to Saudi Arabia and the US, respectively. An urgent all-party meeting convened by the Central government sought to determine a unified approach to the escalating security challenge.

India has announced several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, citing its support for cross-border terrorism. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 has been suspended pending Pakistan's withdrawal of support for terrorism. Additionally, Pakistani High Commission officials have been declared persona non grata and given a week to leave India, while visa services for Pakistanis have been halted.

As India imposes stringent measures, grieving families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, including the family of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, call for decisive government action. In the attack, 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed, with several more injured, marking one of the most severe attacks since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)