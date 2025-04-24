Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rushes to Kashmir After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi have canceled international trips to address the situation. India has taken strong diplomatic and security measures, suspending ties and visa services with Pakistan as families mourn the loss of loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi Rushes to Kashmir After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to visit Srinagar on Friday. Gandhi, who was on an official visit to the United States, returned to New Delhi early Thursday to address the crisis.

The attack has prompted swift responses from India's top leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cutting short trips to Saudi Arabia and the US, respectively. An urgent all-party meeting convened by the Central government sought to determine a unified approach to the escalating security challenge.

India has announced several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, citing its support for cross-border terrorism. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 has been suspended pending Pakistan's withdrawal of support for terrorism. Additionally, Pakistani High Commission officials have been declared persona non grata and given a week to leave India, while visa services for Pakistanis have been halted.

As India imposes stringent measures, grieving families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, including the family of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, call for decisive government action. In the attack, 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed, with several more injured, marking one of the most severe attacks since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025