Government Assures Safety of Southern Tourists in Kashmir After Terror Attack
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Amit Shah has pledged assistance for tourists from southern states trapped in Jammu and Kashmir due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The government is managing their return. The attack left 26 civilians dead and injured at least 20 others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a devastating terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Thursday that Home Minister Amit Shah has committed full support to tourists from southern states stranded in the area.
Reddy, who also serves as the Telangana BJP chief and coal and mines minister, wrote on social media about his discussions with Shah concerning the affected tourists disturbed by the recent violence.
The tourists' safe return is being coordinated by the government, following the attack which resulted in the death of 26 civilians and injuries to at least 20 more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Ramps Up Auto Sector Support Amid U.S. Tariff Impact
World Bank Approves $1.1 Billion to Support Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision
BJD Internal Rift Over Waqf Bill Support Sparks Controversy
China’s Economic Growth Forecasted at 4.7% in 2025, Supported by Policy Stimulus
India's Strategic Support Plan for Exporters Faces Global Tariff Challenges