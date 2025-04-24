Left Menu

Government Assures Safety of Southern Tourists in Kashmir After Terror Attack

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Amit Shah has pledged assistance for tourists from southern states trapped in Jammu and Kashmir due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The government is managing their return. The attack left 26 civilians dead and injured at least 20 others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:28 IST
Government Assures Safety of Southern Tourists in Kashmir After Terror Attack
G Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Thursday that Home Minister Amit Shah has committed full support to tourists from southern states stranded in the area.

Reddy, who also serves as the Telangana BJP chief and coal and mines minister, wrote on social media about his discussions with Shah concerning the affected tourists disturbed by the recent violence.

The tourists' safe return is being coordinated by the government, following the attack which resulted in the death of 26 civilians and injuries to at least 20 more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025