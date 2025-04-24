Government Assures Safety of Southern Tourists in Kashmir After Terror Attack

In the aftermath of a devastating terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Thursday that Home Minister Amit Shah has committed full support to tourists from southern states stranded in the area.

Reddy, who also serves as the Telangana BJP chief and coal and mines minister, wrote on social media about his discussions with Shah concerning the affected tourists disturbed by the recent violence.

The tourists' safe return is being coordinated by the government, following the attack which resulted in the death of 26 civilians and injuries to at least 20 more.

