UGC-NET Exam Cancelled Amid Integrity Concerns, CBI to Investigate

The Education Ministry has cancelled the UGC-NET exam following concerns about its integrity. The decision comes amid issues surrounding the NEET exam, now before the Supreme Court. The UGC received inputs suggesting possible compromises, leading to a fresh exam announcement and a CBI investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:43 IST
The Education Ministry has canceled the UGC-NET exam, citing potential breaches in its integrity, officials reported on Wednesday.

This move comes as the NEET medical entrance exam faces allegations of irregularities, currently under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

This year, the National Testing Agency conducted the NET in pen and paper mode on June 18, with a record 11 lakh students registered. A new examination date will be announced later, according to a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official.

The UGC-NET, a test that determines eligibility for junior research fellowships and academic positions, is now under investigation. The National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) provided the initial inputs, suggesting the exam's integrity was compromised.

The matter has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough examination to maintain transparency and sanctity in the examination process.

