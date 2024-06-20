Left Menu

Kerala CM Demands Swift Action Amid National Testing Agency Crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for immediate Central action to address the National Testing Agency's repeated failures in conducting exams like NEET and UGC-NET. This follows the Union Education Ministry's cancellation of the UGC-NET due to compromised exam integrity, affecting students and wasting public money.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:44 IST
Kerala CM Demands Swift Action Amid National Testing Agency Crisis
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over the national examination system, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for urgent intervention from the Centre to address persistent inefficiencies at the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency's repeated failings in organizing key exams such as NEET and UGC-NET have been brought to light once again, putting countless students in a state of uncertainty.

In a decisive move, the Union Education Ministry recently annulled the UGC-NET following alarming reports suggesting the exam's integrity had been compromised. This development came on the heels of similar controversies surrounding the NEET exam, highlighting a pattern of questionable administration within the NTA.

The Chief Minister criticized the Centre's repeated failures in a post on 'X', stressing the significant waste of public resources and the adverse impact on students. He urged the Central Government to enact prompt measures to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, thereby restoring trust and reliability in the system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024