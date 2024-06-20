Kerala CM Demands Swift Action Amid National Testing Agency Crisis

Amid growing concerns over the national examination system, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for urgent intervention from the Centre to address persistent inefficiencies at the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency's repeated failings in organizing key exams such as NEET and UGC-NET have been brought to light once again, putting countless students in a state of uncertainty.

In a decisive move, the Union Education Ministry recently annulled the UGC-NET following alarming reports suggesting the exam's integrity had been compromised. This development came on the heels of similar controversies surrounding the NEET exam, highlighting a pattern of questionable administration within the NTA.

The Chief Minister criticized the Centre's repeated failures in a post on 'X', stressing the significant waste of public resources and the adverse impact on students. He urged the Central Government to enact prompt measures to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, thereby restoring trust and reliability in the system.

