NEET-UG 2024 Turmoil: Students Demand Retest Amidst Allegations of Irregularities

Medical aspirants across India are calling for a retest of the NEET-UG 2024 amid allegations of irregularities and paper leaks. Protests, skepticism about grace marks for 1,563 students, and demands for a comprehensive inquiry mark the growing unrest surrounding the exam. The Supreme Court is currently addressing the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Medical aspirants nationwide are demanding a retest of NEET-UG 2024 amidst accusations of irregularities, including paper leaks. The Centre's cancellation of grace marks for 1,563 students has done little to quell their concerns.

Protests by student bodies and youth wings of political parties are intensifying. These groups are highlighting issues like an unprecedented rise in perfect scores and the ongoing influx of paper leak reports.

The Supreme Court has stepped in, asking for responses from the Centre and the NTA on allegations concerning the NEET-UG 2024. The controversy has reached such an extent that it raises questions about the credibility of the testing agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

