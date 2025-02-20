Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Matheran E-Rickshaw Licence Controversy

The Supreme Court criticized the Maharashtra government for questioning a judicial report on e-rickshaw licence allotments in Matheran. It mandated a new licence process and emphasized the judiciary's integrity, highlighting Matheran's eco-sensitive status. The court aims to ensure rightful distribution to former hand-rickshaw pullers.

The Supreme Court has criticized the Maharashtra government after it questioned the accuracy of a report by a judicial officer on e-rickshaw licences in Matheran. The court emphasizes that while state officials may be susceptible to pressure, the judiciary remains independent and assertive.

The bench, led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, dismissed claims that the report was factually incorrect. The court has granted the state a two-week period to draft a new proposal for the allotment of e-rickshaw licences.

The decision aims to rectify issues while upholding Matheran's status as an eco-sensitive zone. The process will ensure former hand-rickshaw pullers receive priority, as previously recommended.

