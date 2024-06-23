Left Menu

Kerala CM Faces Student Protests Over Plus-One Seat Shortage

Activists from KSU and MSF protested against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over a purported shortage of plus-one seats in schools in the Malabar region. The protest led to the detention of 12 activists. The state government refutes the shortage claim, despite recent student suicide linked to the issue.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 23-06-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 00:24 IST
Kerala CM Faces Student Protests Over Plus-One Seat Shortage
In a strong show of dissent, activists from the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF) waved black flags at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. The protest, held in the northern Kerala region of Malabar, highlighted the alleged shortage of plus-one (Class 11) seats in local schools.

Activists from the student wings of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League displayed their ire as Vijayan arrived to participate in a Kerala NGO Union event. Nadakkavu police reported that 12 activists were taken into custody during the evening protest.

The opposition in Kerala has been vocal about the state government's inaction over the seating crisis, which has escalated following the tragic suicide of a girl student in Malappuram district. While the Congress demands more seats, the government insists there is no crisis in plus-one admissions.

