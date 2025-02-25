Left Menu

Crisis in Zamzam: MSF Halts Operations Amid Escalating Violence in Sudan

Doctors Without Borders has suspended operations in Sudan's Zamzam camp, citing increasing violence between the military and Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has hampered their ability to provide essential medical services, leaving thousands without aid. The surge in violence has further intensified Sudan's existing humanitarian and malnutrition crises.

Doctors Without Borders, known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), halted its humanitarian operations in Sudan's Zamzam camp on Monday due to escalating conflict. The fierceness of clashes between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has intensified, rendering it impossible for the organization to deliver crucial medical care.

The suspension comes in response to a deteriorating security situation: an increase in violence, challenges in delivering supplies, and threats to personnel safety. MSF's field hospital reported receiving 130 wounded patients amid the surge in fighting, yet was unable to handle severe trauma cases meant for malnutrition treatment, according to Yahya Kalilah, MSF's head of mission in Sudan.

With Zamzam hosting approximately 500,000 displaced individuals, the crisis is exacerbated by attacks on patients and medical convoys. MSF ambulance transports have come under fire, further compromising access to necessary medical interventions. Resources are stretched thin as access to food and water deteriorates due to the continued conflict.

