Left Menu

Kerala Student Protests: Clashes Erupt Over Plus-One Seat Shortage

Student groups KSU and MSF are staging protests across Kerala, citing a shortage of plus-one seats in northern Malabar schools. The demonstrations have turned violent, with clashes reported in multiple districts. Opposition parties are criticizing the Left government's handling of the situation, while the government claims there is no admission crisis.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:45 IST
Kerala Student Protests: Clashes Erupt Over Plus-One Seat Shortage
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing wave of discontent, the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF) continued their protests state-wide on Monday over the alleged shortage of plus-one (Class 11) seats in schools in the northern Malabar region of Kerala.

As the opposition in the Kerala Assembly accused the Left government of mishandling the issue, the protests, at times, turned violent in places like Kollam, where demonstrators clashed with police. Shots of tear gas filled the air as police responded to stone-pelting protesters attempting to breach barricades near the District Collectorate.

Such acts of defiance highlight the mounting pressure on the government. Despite the government's reassurances that thousands of plus-one seats remain vacant each year, KSU and MSF continue demanding additional seats to prevent future tragedies like the suicide of a girl student in Malappuram district on June 11 allegedly due to seat shortage anxiety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024