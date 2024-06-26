Pioneering Cyber Security: DIAT-DRDO's Next Online Certification Course

DIAT-DRDO Pune is set to launch a comprehensive nationwide Online Training and Certification Course (OTCC) in Cyber Security, geared to meet India's growing need for highly skilled professionals in the field. This initiative aligns with the countrys goals of self-reliance and technological advancement.

The 16-week online course, beginning in July 2024, offers an invaluable opportunity for graduating students, professionals, and graduates from various disciplines to gain essential cyber security skills. Enrolment is contingent upon passing a rigorous online Qualifying Exam. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official brochure available online.

Expert faculty and industry-leading scientists from DIAT, DRDO, and other esteemed institutions will conduct the sessions. The course supports India's 'Skill India Mission' and 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' initiative, aiming to provide the country with a well-trained workforce capable of advancing multidisciplinary research and technological solutions crucial for defense and industry sectors.

