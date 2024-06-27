Left Menu

Charges Dropped for Pro-Palestinian Protesters at UT: Free Speech vs. Law Enforcement

Nearly 80 criminal trespass arrests from a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas have been dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The prosecutor cited concerns over free speech rights and legal burden of proof. Similar demonstrations across U.S. campuses have also seen charges dropped recently.

In a significant legal update, nearly 80 criminal trespass arrests related to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas have been dismissed, according to an announcement by Travis County's elected attorney, Delia Garza, on Wednesday.

Garza, highlighting key issues such as free speech rights and insufficient evidence, confirmed that 79 cases from the April 29 protest were dismissed. She pointed out that other charges are still pending.

This move follows a broader trend as similar charges are being dropped at various U.S. campuses. Last week, prosecutors in New York announced that criminal charges against dozens of Columbia University students for a similar protest would also not be pursued.

