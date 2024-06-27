Charges Dropped for Pro-Palestinian Protesters at UT: Free Speech vs. Law Enforcement

In a significant legal update, nearly 80 criminal trespass arrests related to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas have been dismissed, according to an announcement by Travis County's elected attorney, Delia Garza, on Wednesday.

Garza, highlighting key issues such as free speech rights and insufficient evidence, confirmed that 79 cases from the April 29 protest were dismissed. She pointed out that other charges are still pending.

This move follows a broader trend as similar charges are being dropped at various U.S. campuses. Last week, prosecutors in New York announced that criminal charges against dozens of Columbia University students for a similar protest would also not be pursued.

