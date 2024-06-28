Left Menu

Pearl Academy Partners with RGNIYD to Offer Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees

Pearl Academy has signed an MoU with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development to offer Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees starting from 2024. Courses include Fashion Design, Communication Design, and MBA in Fashion and Luxury Management. The partnership aims to enhance global exposure, entrepreneurship, and employability skills for students.

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), through Pearl Academy, has inked a significant partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The MoU, signed on September 5, 2023, will enable the award of Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the 2024 intake across Pearl Academy campuses in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

Courses on offer span a wide array of disciplines, including Fashion Design, Communication Design, Product Design, and Fashion and Luxury Management. These programs will adhere to Pearl Academy's legacy of excellence, known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry affiliations, and emphasis on global exposure.

Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy, expressed excitement for the new partnership. Debashis Dey, Director of RGNIYD, emphasized the importance of internationalism, entrepreneurship, and employability brought about by this collaboration. Pearl Academy has been a steadfast leader in creative education in India, boasting a near-perfect placement record and long-term industry partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

