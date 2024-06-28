Pearl Academy Partners with RGNIYD to Offer Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), through Pearl Academy, has inked a significant partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The MoU, signed on September 5, 2023, will enable the award of Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the 2024 intake across Pearl Academy campuses in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

Courses on offer span a wide array of disciplines, including Fashion Design, Communication Design, Product Design, and Fashion and Luxury Management. These programs will adhere to Pearl Academy's legacy of excellence, known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry affiliations, and emphasis on global exposure.

Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy, expressed excitement for the new partnership. Debashis Dey, Director of RGNIYD, emphasized the importance of internationalism, entrepreneurship, and employability brought about by this collaboration. Pearl Academy has been a steadfast leader in creative education in India, boasting a near-perfect placement record and long-term industry partnerships.

