Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Address NEET Exam Irregularities in Parliament

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a respectful discussion in Parliament regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. Emphasizing its importance, Gandhi highlighted the opposition's collective stance on prioritizing the issue for the benefit of the country's youth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:25 IST
In a fervent plea, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a respectful and comprehensive discussion in Parliament on alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. Addressing the media on Friday, he underscored the significance of this issue for the country's youth.

Gandhi emphasized that the NEET issue remains paramount, with opposition parties unanimously agreeing that it should be prioritized over all other matters. 'This concerns our youth deeply, and the INDIA bloc considers it the most pressing issue,' he asserted. 'Parliament must demonstrate to the youth that both the government and the opposition are united in addressing student concerns. I urge PM Modi to engage in a respectful, thorough dialogue on NEET in Parliament as it affects our nation's future,' he added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), administered by the NTA on May 5, had approximately 24 lakh participants. Following the announcement of results on June 4, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities emerged, notably in Bihar. Consequently, the Education Ministry canceled the UGC-NET and NEET (postgraduate) examinations due to concerns about their integrity.

