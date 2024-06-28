Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution to Exempt State from NEET

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The resolution calls for medical admissions based on Plus Two exam marks, citing discrimination against rural students and irregularities in the test's conduct.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:33 IST
In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the central government to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow medical admissions based on Plus Two exam marks. The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlights the test's discrimination against rural and poor students and calls for amending the National Medical Commission Act to scrap NEET, citing widespread irregularities and opposition across several states.

Despite opposition from the BJP, which staged a walkout, and the absent principal opposition AIADMK, the resolution gained support, including from BJP ally PMK. The resolution underscores the consistent opposition of the DMK to NEET since its mandatory implementation in 2017, including a massive signature campaign to abolish the test. Stalin emphasized that the voice of Tamil Nadu represents the voice of the nation, advocating for abolishing NEET to ensure equitable access to medical education for disadvantaged students and maintain states' rights.

Critics within the assembly, including BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, defended NEET, arguing it provides significant benefits and is necessary. However, proponents of the resolution argue that NEET's abolition is crucial for making medical education accessible to underprivileged and rural students, ultimately enhancing rural healthcare services.

