Nine Arrests in Gauhati University's Marksheet Scam: Key Operator Caught

Nine people, including the prime accused, have been apprehended in connection with an alleged marksheet scam at Gauhati University. The arrests span multiple locations including Guwahati, Barpeta, and Dhubri. The purported scam, first revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, involves manipulating computerized marksheet systems.

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a significant development, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged marksheet scam at Assam's Gauhati University, police sources announced on Saturday.

The arrests, made from Guwahati, Barpeta, and Dhubri, include the prime accused who oversees the computerized marksheet system. The scam was brought to light by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press briefing during a visit to Barpeta on Thursday.

Sarma detailed that those responsible for the computerized marksheet system were accepting money to alter grades. Authorities maintain a tight-lipped stance to avoid jeopardizing the investigation, which may reveal similar scams in other universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

