Nine Arrests in Gauhati University's Marksheet Scam: Key Operator Caught
Nine people, including the prime accused, have been apprehended in connection with an alleged marksheet scam at Gauhati University. The arrests span multiple locations including Guwahati, Barpeta, and Dhubri. The purported scam, first revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, involves manipulating computerized marksheet systems.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged marksheet scam at Assam's Gauhati University, police sources announced on Saturday.
The arrests, made from Guwahati, Barpeta, and Dhubri, include the prime accused who oversees the computerized marksheet system. The scam was brought to light by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press briefing during a visit to Barpeta on Thursday.
Sarma detailed that those responsible for the computerized marksheet system were accepting money to alter grades. Authorities maintain a tight-lipped stance to avoid jeopardizing the investigation, which may reveal similar scams in other universities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates new judicial court building at Assam's Sivasagar
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condoles Train Collision Victims, Assures Assistance
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma given charge of Jharkhand BJP; eyeing state assembly polls
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Charge of Health Amid Minor Cabinet Reshuffle