Nine Arrests in Gauhati University's Marksheet Scam: Key Operator Caught

In a significant development, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged marksheet scam at Assam's Gauhati University, police sources announced on Saturday.

The arrests, made from Guwahati, Barpeta, and Dhubri, include the prime accused who oversees the computerized marksheet system. The scam was brought to light by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press briefing during a visit to Barpeta on Thursday.

Sarma detailed that those responsible for the computerized marksheet system were accepting money to alter grades. Authorities maintain a tight-lipped stance to avoid jeopardizing the investigation, which may reveal similar scams in other universities.

