Hero Vired: Surge in XR and Business Analytics Programs

Hero Vired, India's premier LearnTech institution, has announced a staggering 120% growth in its Extended Reality (XR) program this fiscal year. The demand primarily stems from 27-year-old professionals keen to upskill in the burgeoning XR sector.

The Gaming program has consistently grown, driven by an influx of freshers eager to explore innovative career paths. Notably, there has been a 10% rise in female enrollment, indicating a positive shift towards gender diversity in this traditionally male-dominated field.

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, expressed enthusiasm for the institution's Future Tech programs, as India positions itself at the forefront of emerging technologies. Concurrently, the Business Analytics program saw a 91% uptick, with mid-level professionals, averaging 31 years in age, seeking to refine their data-driven decision-making skills. Women now make up 30% of this cohort, highlighting a gradual but evident shift towards gender inclusivity in tech education.

