Left Menu

Revolutionizing Tech Education: India's First Coding Entrance Exam

Newton School of Technology introduces India's first UG entrance exam focused on coding, the Coding Newton Scholastic Aptitude Test (Coding NSAT). Unlike traditional exams, it evaluates practical coding skills, offering an innovative admission pathway. This initiative underscores the school's aim to reshape tech education by emphasizing real-world applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:44 IST
Revolutionizing Tech Education: India's First Coding Entrance Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Newton School of Technology recently unveiled a groundbreaking step in tech education by announcing India's inaugural undergraduate entrance exam that spotlights coding – the Coding Newton Scholastic Aptitude Test (Coding NSAT). This pioneering exam aims to assess students based on practical coding abilities rather than conventional academic scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Math.

The exam promises a fresh and inclusive approach to admissions, particularly for those passionate about hands-on programming. Instead of rote memorization, applicants are evaluated on their programming proficiency and their ability to solve real-world problems. Scheduled for campuses in Sonipat, Pune, and Bangalore, the exam includes sections on Arithmetics, Input & Output, and Coding Syntax among others, with a total weightage of 150 marks.

Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder of Newton School, emphasized that this initiative aligns with their mission to foster tech talent through a curriculum that mirrors the demands of the real world. While conventional admission tests rely heavily on traditional subjects, the Coding NSAT provides an alternative platform for aspiring technologists to showcase their skills and potentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025