Revolutionizing Tech Education: India's First Coding Entrance Exam

The Newton School of Technology recently unveiled a groundbreaking step in tech education by announcing India's inaugural undergraduate entrance exam that spotlights coding – the Coding Newton Scholastic Aptitude Test (Coding NSAT). This pioneering exam aims to assess students based on practical coding abilities rather than conventional academic scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Math.

The exam promises a fresh and inclusive approach to admissions, particularly for those passionate about hands-on programming. Instead of rote memorization, applicants are evaluated on their programming proficiency and their ability to solve real-world problems. Scheduled for campuses in Sonipat, Pune, and Bangalore, the exam includes sections on Arithmetics, Input & Output, and Coding Syntax among others, with a total weightage of 150 marks.

Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder of Newton School, emphasized that this initiative aligns with their mission to foster tech talent through a curriculum that mirrors the demands of the real world. While conventional admission tests rely heavily on traditional subjects, the Coding NSAT provides an alternative platform for aspiring technologists to showcase their skills and potentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)