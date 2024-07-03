Left Menu

Kerala Unveils Groundbreaking Educational Initiatives for 2024-25

The Kerala government announced a series of innovative educational initiatives for state-run schools, including an 'inclusive sports manual' for differently-abled children and a first-of-its-kind book for parents. These efforts aim to support diverse student groups, improve academic outcomes, and enhance teacher training in artificial intelligence.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:12 IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday unveiled a series of groundbreaking academic and non-academic programmes for state-run schools. Among the highlights are an 'inclusive sports manual' tailored for differently-abled children and a pioneering book designed especially for parents, both unprecedented initiatives in India.

Education Minister V Sivankutty introduced the various programmes set to commence in the 2024-25 academic year, including 'Helping Hand', which targets students struggling academically, and the 'Beach-to-Bench' initiative aimed at fostering the development of coastal children in academic, social, and sports arenas. The series of initiatives also include comprehensive support for autistic children across all 14 districts and aims to revamp the annual school sports meet to resemble an Olympic model.

In a forward-thinking move, Kerala will also become the first state in India to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training to all school teachers, with over 20,000 educators already trained by May 2023. The state aims to complete AI training for all teachers by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

