NBEMS Warns FMGE Aspirants Against Social Media Scams

The NBEMS cautioned FMGE candidates against social media scams offering exam questions for money. The question paper is still being prepared, and a police complaint has been filed against fraudsters in Kerala. FMGE aspirants are warned against engaging in such fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A day before the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued a stern warning to candidates about social media scams promising exam questions in exchange for money.

According to the Board's notice, the FMGE question paper for Saturday's exam is still under preparation. The screening test, which takes place at 71 centers across 50 cities, is essential for medical graduates seeking to practice medicine in the country.

The notice highlighted that some individuals on social media are falsely claiming to provide the FMGE questions for the upcoming June 2024 exam, demanding substantial sums of money in return. The Board further revealed that a police complaint has been filed in Kerala against these fraudsters. The NBEMS emphasized that any aspirants found engaging in such activities would face appropriate actions.

