Amit Shah Visits Anantnag Amidst Aftermath of Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College in Anantnag on Wednesday, meeting survivors of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The attack, perpetrated by terrorists at Baisaran meadow, is among the deadliest incidents in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah toured Baisaran meadow, where the violent incident occurred. He initially conducted an aerial survey of the region before land arrival, marking the meadow now scarred by the assault. Ahead of his Pahalgam visit, he paid his respects to the victims during a solemn ceremony and consoled the bereaved families outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Expressing the government's determination against terrorism, Amit Shah took to X with a message emphasizing that India would remain resolute, stating, "Bharat will not bend to terror." He pledged that the perpetrators of the attack will face justice.

In concurrence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a strategic meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and top officials to discuss regional security. Alongside, a National Investigation Agency team, headed by a DIG rank officer, arrived at the scene to aid J&K Police, marking this tragedy as the most severe civilian assault in two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)