Left Menu

University Question Paper Leak Sparks Student Protests in Kerala

Student groups from the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League protested at Kannur University over a question paper leak. The protest, which led to confrontations with police, resulted in arrests. The leak originated from a college under the university, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:47 IST
University Question Paper Leak Sparks Student Protests in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of discontent, student organizations affiliated with the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League took to the streets in Kannur, Kerala, protesting against a recently surfaced question paper leak.

The agitation, led by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), was directed towards the administrative block of Kannur University, where they voiced their anger over the alleged misconduct involving teachers at a college under the university's umbrella.

Police intervened as the protests grew heated, leading to a push-and-pull struggle that resulted in the removal and arrest of several demonstrators. Authorities have launched an investigation into the leak, which involved examination papers for the Bachelor of Computer Application's sixth semester, a case that has drawn significant public attention and demand for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025