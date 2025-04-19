University Question Paper Leak Sparks Student Protests in Kerala

In a show of discontent, student organizations affiliated with the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League took to the streets in Kannur, Kerala, protesting against a recently surfaced question paper leak.

The agitation, led by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), was directed towards the administrative block of Kannur University, where they voiced their anger over the alleged misconduct involving teachers at a college under the university's umbrella.

Police intervened as the protests grew heated, leading to a push-and-pull struggle that resulted in the removal and arrest of several demonstrators. Authorities have launched an investigation into the leak, which involved examination papers for the Bachelor of Computer Application's sixth semester, a case that has drawn significant public attention and demand for accountability.

