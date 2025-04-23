Left Menu

IAF Grieves As Pahalgam Attack Claims Life of Airmen

The Indian Air Force mourns the loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Expressing condolences to affected families, the IAF stands in solidarity with those impacted by the attack, which claimed 26 lives, including tourists and locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:30 IST
The Indian Air Force has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of one of its own, Corporal Tage Hailyang, during a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The incident, which occurred at a popular tourist spot, claimed at least 26 lives, including tourists and two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, the IAF conveyed deep condolences to the family of Corporal Hailyang, affirming their solidarity with all those affected by this heinous act of violence. The attack also resulted in numerous injuries, and the Air Force extended prayers for the swift recovery of the wounded.

The targeting of high-traffic tourist locations has sparked renewed concerns over safety in the region, drawing attention from national defense onlookers and prompting calls for enhanced security measures to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

