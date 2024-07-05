Left Menu

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Airbus Forge Alliance to Elevate Indian Aviation Sector

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara and Airbus have entered into a significant partnership to bolster the Indian aviation industry. The agreement includes scholarships, a Centre of Excellence, and executive training programs. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of such collaborations for sectoral development.

Vadodara's Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Airbus have embarked on a strategic collaboration to enhance the Indian aviation sector, as announced by the Railway Ministry.

Following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2023, a definitive agreement was inked at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, between Airbus India President Rémi Maillard and GSV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj Choudhary. The deal encompasses a full scholarship program for 40 students, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence, and an Airbus Aviation Chair Professor position at GSV. Additionally, the partnership will extend to executive training for professionals in aviation.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first chancellor of GSV, attended the event alongside other senior officials and emphasized the collaborative spirit of the Modi government. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed optimism about the aviation sector's growth, while Airbus President Rémi Maillard highlighted the company's significant investments and job creation in India. GSV Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj Choudhary praised the partnership as a template for industry-academia collaboration.

