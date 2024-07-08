Left Menu

Delhi Government Halts Transfer of 5,000 Teachers Following Lt Governor's Order

Following the orders of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government has halted the transfer of 5,000 teachers who have served in the same school for over 10 years. This decision came after Delhi BJP leaders and teachers requested the stay. Education Minister Atishi alleged political conspiracy behind the transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:14 IST
Acting on the directives of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government has issued an order to suspend the transfer of 5,000 teachers who have been stationed in the same school for over a decade.

This move comes after a delegation comprising Delhi BJP leaders and teacher representatives met with Saxena, who directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to put the transfers on hold as an interim measure.

In a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Atishi suggested a conspiracy behind the transfer orders and lauded the reversal decision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

