Delhi Government Halts Transfer of 5,000 Teachers Following Lt Governor's Order

Acting on the directives of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government has issued an order to suspend the transfer of 5,000 teachers who have been stationed in the same school for over a decade.

This move comes after a delegation comprising Delhi BJP leaders and teacher representatives met with Saxena, who directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to put the transfers on hold as an interim measure.

In a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Atishi suggested a conspiracy behind the transfer orders and lauded the reversal decision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)