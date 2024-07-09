Excelia Business School Stands Out in Global Positive Impact Rating

Excelia Business School in Mumbai has once again been recognized for its commitment to sustainable development. The institution was ranked in the top 50 globally in the Positive Impact Rating for Business Schools, achieving level 4 'Transforming,' the highest level among European peers.

Excelia earned high marks in governance, curriculum inclusivity of ethics and CSR, and civic commitment. The school's overall score was above the average for those in the same category.

The rating is based on student feedback, gathered through a survey conducted by the Oxygen student association. This recognition highlights Excelia's role in shaping responsible future business leaders.

