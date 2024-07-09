Left Menu

Excelia Business School Stands Out in Global Positive Impact Rating

Excelia Business School has been ranked among the top 50 business schools in the Positive Impact Rating for Business Schools. Recognized for its commitment to sustainable development, it achieved level 4 'Transforming,' the highest level among European schools. The rating is based on student feedback regarding the school's ecological and social initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:58 IST
Excelia Business School Stands Out in Global Positive Impact Rating
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Excelia Business School in Mumbai has once again been recognized for its commitment to sustainable development. The institution was ranked in the top 50 globally in the Positive Impact Rating for Business Schools, achieving level 4 'Transforming,' the highest level among European peers.

Excelia earned high marks in governance, curriculum inclusivity of ethics and CSR, and civic commitment. The school's overall score was above the average for those in the same category.

The rating is based on student feedback, gathered through a survey conducted by the Oxygen student association. This recognition highlights Excelia's role in shaping responsible future business leaders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024