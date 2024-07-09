Left Menu

Country Kindy to Remain Open for 12-Week Amid ECE Sector Review

“When I heard of the decision made last week to shut down Country Kindy, I was immediately concerned and asked officials to explain,” said Mr. Seymour.

Country Kindy to Remain Open for 12-Week Amid ECE Sector Review
Mr. Seymour emphasized the importance of reducing administrative burdens on educators to allow them to focus more on children's safety and learning.
Associate Education Minister David Seymour has announced that Country Kindy in Manawatu will remain open for the next 12 weeks, following a stay granted by the Ministry of Education.

This decision comes as the Government undertakes a comprehensive review of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector. The review aims to tackle significant issues related to the affordability and availability of early childhood education, as well as the complexity of its regulation.

Mr. Seymour emphasized the importance of reducing administrative burdens on educators to allow them to focus more on children's safety and learning. “If we can make it easier for educators to focus on children's safety and learning, and less on the paperwork, then it will be the children who benefit most,” he stated.

The temporary reprieve for Country Kindy will allow it to continue serving the community while the broader issues within the ECE sector are addressed.

