Dyson to Cut 1,000 Jobs Amid Global Restructuring

Dyson, the renowned vacuum cleaner manufacturer, will cut approximately 1,000 jobs in Britain as part of a global restructuring effort. Amid fierce global competition, CEO Hanno Kirner stated that the company needs to remain entrepreneurial and agile to adapt to accelerating market changes.

Updated: 09-07-2024 18:06 IST
(Changes attribution, adds CEO comments in paragraphs 3-4) LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) -

Dyson, the vacuum cleaner manufacturer, is set to cut around 1,000 jobs in Britain as part of a global restructuring initiative. The company, founded by James Dyson, employs 3,500 people in Britain, including at its R&D center in Malmesbury, west England.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Hanno Kirner commented: "We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future. As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies. Dyson operates in increasingly fierce and competitive global markets, in which the pace of innovation and change is only accelerating. We know we always need to be entrepreneurial and agile – principles that are not new to Dyson."

