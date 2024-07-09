Left Menu

Secretary (SE&L) Reviews PSSCIVE's Guidelines for Bagless Days in Schools as Part of NEP 2020

Bagless Days will be encouraged throughout the year, encompassing a variety of activities such as arts, quizzes, sports, and skill-based learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:28 IST
According to paragraph 4.26 of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is recommended that all students in grades 6-8 participate in a 10-day bagless period. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On June 28, 2024, the Secretary for School Education and Literacy (SE&L), Shri Sanjay Kumar, reviewed the guidelines developed by the PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), a unit of NCERT under the Ministry of Education (MoE), for implementing Bagless Days in schools. The meeting was attended by participants from NCERT, CBSE, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

During the meeting, various suggestions were discussed, such as sensitizing students about the local ecology, teaching them to test water purity, recognizing local flora and fauna, and organizing visits to local monuments. Based on this review, PSSCIVE will further refine and finalize its guidelines.

According to paragraph 4.26 of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is recommended that all students in grades 6-8 participate in a 10-day bagless period. During this time, students will intern with local skill experts and engage in activities outside of traditional school settings. This initiative aims to help students develop an appreciation for the larger ecosystem in which their school is embedded.

In alignment with these recommendations, PSSCIVE has developed comprehensive guidelines for implementing Bagless Days. These guidelines are designed to make learning in schools more joyful, experiential, and stress-free for students.

Bagless Days will be encouraged throughout the year, encompassing a variety of activities such as arts, quizzes, sports, and skill-based learning. Students will gain periodic exposure to activities outside the classroom, including visits to historical, cultural, and tourist sites, interactions with local artists and craftsmen, and visits to various educational institutions within their village, tehsil, district, or state, as mapped by local skilling needs.

