Gauteng Education Announces Online Registration Dates for 2025 Admissions

The department assured parents that as long as they apply online and within the designated timeframe, their children will be placed in a school in time for the 2025 academic year.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona urged parents to submit their applications on time to ensure a smooth placement process.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that online registration for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions for the 2025 academic year will commence on Thursday, 11 July 2024, at 8 am and will close on Monday, 12 August 2024, at midnight.

The department assured parents that as long as they apply online and within the designated timeframe, their children will be placed in a school in time for the 2025 academic year.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona urged parents to submit their applications on time to ensure a smooth placement process. Parents can select a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools for their children. Placements will begin on 16 September 2024.

For parents without internet access, the department has set up 80 centres across the province where they can complete their applications without any fees. Mabona emphasized that the online registration system has been significantly improved and is now more user-friendly.

“Our system has improved and we can assure parents that problems experienced in the past will not happen again,” Mabona stated, referencing previous issues where the system went offline due to high volumes of applications.

Required Documents for Online Applications:

South African parent ID or passport and child's birth certificate or passport.

Refugee permit.

Asylum seeker permit.

Permanent residence permit.

Study permit.

Proof of home address.

Proof of work address.

Latest Grade 7 school report (for Grade 8 applicants only).

Clinic card/immunisation report (for Grade 1 applicants only).

Parents are encouraged to prepare these documents in advance to facilitate a smooth application process.

