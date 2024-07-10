Left Menu

Delhi University's Forensic Science Students Set to Gain Real-Life Crime Scene Exposure

Delhi University is planning to allow its Forensic Science students to intern at crime scenes with the assistance of the Delhi Police. The Department of Anthropology has proposed modifications to the MSc Forensic Science curriculum to include field exposure, pending approval from the Academic Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:19 IST
Delhi University's Forensic Science Students Set to Gain Real-Life Crime Scene Exposure
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Forensic Science students are poised for on-field experience as interns at crime scenes. The university plans to collaborate with Delhi Police to facilitate these visits alongside investigators. The Department of Anthropology has already drafted a proposal, which will be reviewed by the Academic Council on July 12.

Officials will write a Letter of Recommendation to the Deputy Commissioners of Police of various districts, enabling students to gain hands-on field exposure. The proposal includes slight modifications to the MSc Forensic Science curriculum, incorporating crime scene visits during the final semester.

Final year students will intern under Delhi Police officers, observing forensic evidence collection first-hand. Further, students will receive training in forensic science laboratories and prepare project reports based on court room and case ethnography exposure. The proposals aim to formalize the existing process and enhance clarity in the curriculum.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024