Delhi University's Forensic Science Students Set to Gain Real-Life Crime Scene Exposure

Delhi University's Forensic Science students are poised for on-field experience as interns at crime scenes. The university plans to collaborate with Delhi Police to facilitate these visits alongside investigators. The Department of Anthropology has already drafted a proposal, which will be reviewed by the Academic Council on July 12.

Officials will write a Letter of Recommendation to the Deputy Commissioners of Police of various districts, enabling students to gain hands-on field exposure. The proposal includes slight modifications to the MSc Forensic Science curriculum, incorporating crime scene visits during the final semester.

Final year students will intern under Delhi Police officers, observing forensic evidence collection first-hand. Further, students will receive training in forensic science laboratories and prepare project reports based on court room and case ethnography exposure. The proposals aim to formalize the existing process and enhance clarity in the curriculum.

