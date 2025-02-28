Left Menu

Amit Shah's Directive: Delhi Police Ordered to Act Tough

Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the Delhi Police to enforce strict measures against underperforming stations and sub-divisions. In a law-and-order review meeting, he also emphasized the need for speedy resolution of traffic jams and the elimination of interstate gangs in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:55 IST
Amit Shah's Directive: Delhi Police Ordered to Act Tough
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern directive to the Delhi Police on Friday, urging strict action against persistently underperforming stations and sub-divisions.

Presiding over a law-and-order review meeting for the national capital, Shah highlighted the urgent need to address the frequent traffic jams disrupting Delhi's commuters. He also emphasized the priority of decisively tackling interstate gangs.

Shah instructed police to identify daily traffic congestion points and urged collaboration between the police commissioner and chief secretary for a swift resolution. Additionally, he recommended the deployment of quick response teams by the Delhi Transport Corporation to deal with bus breakdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025