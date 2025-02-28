Amit Shah's Directive: Delhi Police Ordered to Act Tough

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern directive to the Delhi Police on Friday, urging strict action against persistently underperforming stations and sub-divisions.

Presiding over a law-and-order review meeting for the national capital, Shah highlighted the urgent need to address the frequent traffic jams disrupting Delhi's commuters. He also emphasized the priority of decisively tackling interstate gangs.

Shah instructed police to identify daily traffic congestion points and urged collaboration between the police commissioner and chief secretary for a swift resolution. Additionally, he recommended the deployment of quick response teams by the Delhi Transport Corporation to deal with bus breakdowns.

