Amit Shah's Directive: Delhi Police Ordered to Act Tough
Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the Delhi Police to enforce strict measures against underperforming stations and sub-divisions. In a law-and-order review meeting, he also emphasized the need for speedy resolution of traffic jams and the elimination of interstate gangs in the capital.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern directive to the Delhi Police on Friday, urging strict action against persistently underperforming stations and sub-divisions.
Presiding over a law-and-order review meeting for the national capital, Shah highlighted the urgent need to address the frequent traffic jams disrupting Delhi's commuters. He also emphasized the priority of decisively tackling interstate gangs.
Shah instructed police to identify daily traffic congestion points and urged collaboration between the police commissioner and chief secretary for a swift resolution. Additionally, he recommended the deployment of quick response teams by the Delhi Transport Corporation to deal with bus breakdowns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chornobyl Explosion Alert: Fire Sparks Quick Response
Midnight Blaze at Kerala Hospital: Quick Response Saves Lives
Blaze Contained: Quick Response Averts Disaster at Delhi Factory
Goods Train Derails in Odisha's Titilagarh Yard: Quick Response Ensures Swift Recovery
High Drama at Nagpur: Emergency Landing Averted by Quick Response