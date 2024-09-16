RV College and Taiwan Allies to Enhance Semiconductor Education

On September 16, 2024, RV College of Engineering and RV-Skills announced a landmark partnership with Taiwan and Singapore to enhance semiconductor training for their students. Leaders from RV, including Dr. Geetha and Mr. Basavaraj Nagaraju, recently visited Taiwan to establish these critical alliances.

This collaborative effort follows the recent signing of MoUs between India and Singapore to bolster digital infrastructure, semiconductors, and skill development, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. RV has rapidly engaged with industries in Singapore and Taiwan to secure training programs that will benefit students and meet industry demands.

Dr. Geetha and Mr. Nagaraju visited esteemed institutions like National Tsing Hua University and Hsinchu Science Park to explore training partnerships. These efforts will bring cutting-edge technologies and processes to RV institutions, preparing students to meet global industry standards. RV-Skills has a longstanding commitment to technical education, aiming to bridge the skill gap in India's technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)