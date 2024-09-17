Left Menu

Manav Rachna’s 11th Remembrance Day Celebrates Philanthropy and Education Initiatives

The 11th Remembrance Day of Dr. O.P. Bhalla, founder of Manav Rachna, highlighted significant social initiatives. Attendees included notable figures like Mr. S.K. Arya and Swami Nijamritananda Puri. Projects such as 'Ek Mutthi Daan' and 'Give@MR' were launched, emphasizing community welfare and educational support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manav Rachna commemorated its 11th Remembrance Day for its founder, Dr. O.P. Bhalla, through impactful social initiatives on his enduring legacy. The event, graced by Mr. S.K. Arya and Swami Nijamritananda Puri, underscored various philanthropic efforts.

The institution unveiled two major projects: 'Ek Mutthi Daan,' distributing 30,000 kilos of dry grains, and 'Give@MR,' a platform for alumni and corporates to support educational and infrastructural development.

These initiatives, along with a Mega Blood Donation Camp collecting 1,742 units of blood, highlighted Manav Rachna's commitment to community service, honoring Dr. Bhalla's vision of social labor and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

