Manav Rachna’s 11th Remembrance Day Celebrates Philanthropy and Education Initiatives

Manav Rachna commemorated its 11th Remembrance Day for its founder, Dr. O.P. Bhalla, through impactful social initiatives on his enduring legacy. The event, graced by Mr. S.K. Arya and Swami Nijamritananda Puri, underscored various philanthropic efforts.

The institution unveiled two major projects: 'Ek Mutthi Daan,' distributing 30,000 kilos of dry grains, and 'Give@MR,' a platform for alumni and corporates to support educational and infrastructural development.

These initiatives, along with a Mega Blood Donation Camp collecting 1,742 units of blood, highlighted Manav Rachna's commitment to community service, honoring Dr. Bhalla's vision of social labor and empowerment.

