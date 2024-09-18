Left Menu

Utkal University Professor Suspended for Alleged Sexual Harassment

An assistant professor at Utkal University in Odisha has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a student. Based on the internal complaint committee's report, the university took immediate action. The Odisha Governor's secretariat had sought an action report on the incident from the university's vice-chancellor.

An assistant professor of state-run Utkal University in Odisha was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a student, according to an official statement.

The immediate suspension was based on a report from the university's internal complaint committee, a senior official disclosed to PTI over the phone. This action followed a request from the secretariat of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who serves as the chancellor of all state-run universities, for an action taken report from Utkal University's vice-chancellor regarding the incident.

The female student reported to varsity authorities that she was sexually harassed by the assistant professor from the Department of Analytical and Applied Economics in his chamber in August. Following her complaint, the internal complaint committee conducted an inquiry and submitted its findings, which led to the suspension, the official added.

