Delhi University Prepares for September Student Union Elections

Delhi University is gearing up for the student union elections scheduled for September 27. Security arrangements and voting procedures were discussed in a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. College elections will use ballot papers, while the central panel election will employ EVMs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:56 IST
Delhi University administration convened on Wednesday to discuss comprehensive preparations and security measures for the upcoming student union elections set for September 27.

According to an official statement, balloting in various colleges will be conducted through ballot papers, whereas the central panel election of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will utilize Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Security arrangements, including adequate deployment of police personnel to ensure smooth functioning, were a primary focus of the meeting, which was chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and attended by key university and police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

